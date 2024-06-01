Supriya Shrinate is an Indian politician and former journalist who currently serves as a national spokesperson for the Indian National Congress. She contested the 2019 Indian general elections. From Maharajganj constituency and lost. She worked for 18 years as a journalist first in India Today then in NDTV. She was working in ET Now when she joined active politics.

In 2019, she contested the Indian general elections but lost to the BJP candidate. In 2019, she was appointed as the spokesperson of the All-India Congress Committee. She also participated in the UP-Assembly Elections 2022 as a start campaigner of the Indian National Congress.

In 2022, Supriya Shrinate was appointed as Chairman of the social media & Digital Platforms of the Indian National Congress.