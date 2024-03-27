Elections

EC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate Over Derogatory Remarks Against Women | Details

A new political debate came into play on Wednesday when BJP leader Dilip Ghosh objectionably mocked the family background of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while the controversy involving Congress' Supriya Shrinate was sparked by an objectionable post shared on her Instagram account targeting BJP poll candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (L) and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (R) | Photo: PTI
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and BJP's Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh over their respective remarks against BJP poll candidate Kangana Ranaut and Vengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

According to the apex poll body, the respective comments were found to be "insulting, offensive and derogatory remarks against the honour and dignity of women".

As per reports, the poll panel has sought their response by 5 pm on March 29.

The Srinate- Ranaut row

On Monday, the political row was sparked by an objectionable post shared by the Instagram account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate targeting Kangana Ranaut. However, according to Shrinate, the post was removed from her Instagram handle 'as soon as' she came to know about it

Retaliating to the Congress leader's derogatory post, Ranaut said that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Left) and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut (Right) | - PTI
Kangana Ranaut Remark Row: NCW Seeks EC Action Against 'Lewd' Comments By Congress' Shrinate, Ahir

BY Outlook Web Desk

Dilip Ghosh's 'decide who her father is' remark against Mamata Banerjee

A new political debate came into play on Wednesday when BJP leader Dilip Ghosh objectionably mocked the family background of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

In a video, Dilip Ghosh made fun of the Chief Minister's 'daughter of the state' claim and said, "She should first decide who her father is".

"The Chief Minister went to Goa and said, 'I'm the daughter of Goa', and in Tripura, she said, 'I'm the daughter of Tripura'. She should first decide who her father is," the 59-year-old BJP leader said.

BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh | - PTI
Dilip Ghosh Apologises Over His Taunt On TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee After BJP's Notice

BY Outlook Web Desk

However, following the development, the BJP has issued a notice seeking clarification from the party’s West Bengal state unit chief  over his controversial remarks. The party’s president JP Nadda has sought reply from Ghosh over his remarks.

