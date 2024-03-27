BJP Chief Sends Notice To Dilip Ghosh Over Controversial Remark On TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee

BJP has issued a notice seeking clarification from the party’s West Bengal state unit chief Dilip Ghosh over his controversial remarks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party’s president JP Nadda has sought reply from Ghosh over his remarks.
The BJP in its letter has stated Ghosh’s comment against Banerjee was indecent, unparliamentary and against the tradition of the party.
Ghosh in his reaction has reportedly said this was not the first time that he had faced a controversy over his statement, “because I speak in front of those who commit injustice”.
“Many, including the party, said I used unparliamentary language, if it is so then I express my sadness at it...I will give an official reply to the notice,” he has reportedly.
Earlier, the TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against Banerjee.
The TMC said Ghosh violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks against Banerjee.
In its letter to ECI, TMC said: "…no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offend decency and morality.”
It added: "Mr Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power.”
Ghosh, who is contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, reportedly mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".
"When she goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify...," he was quoted as saying.
Ghosh, the sitting MP from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, was referring to the TMC's 2021 poll slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chai".