Lok Sabha Elections: Andhra CM Jagan To Kick Off Election Campaign Today For YSRCP
YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be kicking off election campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls today with a 21-day bus tour named 'Memanta Siddham' (We are all ready) from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.
The bus tour will be Jagan's first election campaign post the announcement of the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is also busy with election campaigning. He has already completed two days of campaigning in Kuppam, his home constituency.
Lok Sabha Election News: BJP's Nitin Gadkari Performs Puja Before Filing Nomination
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered prayers at his residence before leaving for filing his nomination for the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP leader Praful Patel were also present.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared a list of a total of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. According to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction's candidate list, Anil Desai will be contest from Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituency.
Lok Sabha Election News: BJP South Chennai Candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan Starts Campaign
BJP South Chennai constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan started her election campaign from Koyambedu in the city. Tamilisai Soundarajan, quit her post as Telangana Governor and rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.
Lok Sabha Election: Smriti Irani Slams Gandhis In Uttarakhand Rallu
Speaking at a public rally in Uttarakhand Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "If there had been a government of the Gandhi family in Delhi - would the free vaccine have reached everyone, would free ration have reached everyone, would 10 crore women have got free cylinder, would One Rank One Pension have been implemented, would Article 370 have been abrogated, would the grand Ram Temple have been constructed in Ayodhya?
Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls Dominates Headlines
The arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have dominated the news headline lately as his party claims the move is orchestrated by the BJP-led central government to jeopardize its poll performance.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 'scam'.
Kejriwal's party AAP has slammed the central government over his arrest ahead of the general polls and asserted that he would continue to function as CM from custody.
Lok Sabha Elections: Know Which Phase Your Constituency Will Vote In
Lok Sabha Election News: Punjab MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Quits Congress, Joins BJP
Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu quit Congress and joined BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Tuesday. After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bittu thanked PM Modi and said that he is confident that the Prime Minister shares a lot of love for Punjab.
Ravneet Singh Bittu further said that PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah want to do a lot of developmental work in Punjab.
Congress VS BJP Over Supriya Shrinate's Remark On Kangana Ranaut
A comment by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Lok Sabha election candidate Kangana Ranaut has sparked a major political clash between the two parties, with the former reminding the latter of similar remarks made by the actor in the past.
Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir have been receiving massive backlash from the BJP for their alleged "derogatory comments" against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat.
Shrinate allegedly made objectionable remarks about Kangana Ranaut in a now-deleted Instagram post. Ahir, state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut.
Lok Sabha Election News: BJP's List Of Star Campaigners For MP
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of leaders who would be campaigning for party candidates in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The list of star campaigners names top leaders of the BJP, including PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari among others.
Lok Sabha Election News: When Are Lok Sabha Polls In India
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The poll body announced that voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases, starting April 19, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 will take place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.