Speaking at a public rally in Uttarakhand Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "If there had been a government of the Gandhi family in Delhi - would the free vaccine have reached everyone, would free ration have reached everyone, would 10 crore women have got free cylinder, would One Rank One Pension have been implemented, would Article 370 have been abrogated, would the grand Ram Temple have been constructed in Ayodhya?