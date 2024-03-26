Kangana Ranaut Remark Row: NCW Seeks EC Action Against 'Lewd' Comments By Congress' Shrinate, Ahir

In connection with the objectionable Instagram post shared on Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's handle targeting Bollywood actress and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday reached out to the Election Commission seeking strict action against Shrinate and H S Ahir.
What did the NCW say?
In a letter to the apex poll body, the NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought strict action against Shrinate and Ahir.
"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women.
#RespectWomen," the NCW said in a post.
All about the Shrinate-Ranaut feud over Instagram post
On Monday, the political row was sparked by an objectionable post shared by the Instagram account of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. However, according to Shrinate, the post was removed from her Instagram handle 'as soon as' she came to know about it.
According to Shrinate, many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the extremely inappropriate post on Monday.
"As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said.
Besides Shrinate, H S Ahir, the state joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.
Retaliating to the Congress leader's derogatory post, Ranaut said that she has played various roles and every woman deserves dignity.
"Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut tweeted.