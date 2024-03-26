Kangana Ranaut Remark Row: NCW Seeks EC Action Against 'Lewd' Comments By Congress' Shrinate, Ahir

"National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women.