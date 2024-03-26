"It is very unfortunate that a woman is using such derogatory language against another woman... NCW has taken it very seriously. We have written to the Election Commission to take stringent action against the party and the leader. Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post. They owe an apology to Kangana... They are big leaders in their party and better conduct is expected from both of them... I hope that Sonia Ji will take action against both of them... Kangana's reply is very dignified and she took a stance with dignity. A complaint has already been sent to Election Commission...," she said.