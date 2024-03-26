LJP Intends To Give More LS Seats To Women Candidates: Party Chief Chirag Paswan
National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said his party intends to give more Lok Sabha seats to women candidates.
"My connection with Hajipur is different. I never saw it from the perspective of elections. It will be a matter of pride for me if I get the opportunity to serve the people of Hajipur...We want to give as many seats possible to women candidates," he said.
Communist Party’s Contribution ‘Minimal’ in Freedom Struggle: Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Hits Back At Kerala CM
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday hit back at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the communist party contributed minimally in the freedom struggle, and today they are trying to reap its benefits and score political points in the “most disgracefully dishonest way”.
"Quite ironic. I wonder whether he doesn't even have a staff member who can Google and find out the truth. The fact is that when the CAA bill was brought into parliament, I had opposed its introduction and I spoke in the debate denouncing the bill explaining why it's unconstitutional and a violation of Article 14... The Constitution makes that explicitly clear that your caste, religion, language, place of birth, whatever is irrelevant to your citizenship, you're on the same equal plane as every other citizen... I know very well how strongly and how consistently Congress has opposed this issue. The communist party contributed minimally in the freedom struggle, and today they're trying to reap its benefits and score political points in the most disgracefully dishonest way...," he said.
BJP Leader Pradan Baruah Files Nomination From Lakhimpur LS Seat
BJP leader Pradan Baruah on Tuesday filed nomination from Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat.
He was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
BJP Fields All 6 Disqualified Congress MLAs To Contest Bypolls In Himachal Pradesh
BJP on Tuesday fielded all six disqualified MLAs, who earlier left Congress to join the former party, in Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls.
‘Kangana Is Himachal’s Daughter, Congress Gave Dignity To Women’: Himachal Pradesh CM
In his reaction to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s comment on BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said “she (Kangana) is the daughter of Himachal”.
He added Congress had made Kangana Ranaut’s father the party’s general secretary, while adding that it was his party (Congress) which gave dignity to the women.
“She is the daughter of Himachal. Her parents live here. Her father was made the General Secretary of Congress in Mandi... We started Mahila Samman Nidhi by distributing Rs.1500 among the women...,"he said.
‘Apologising After Your Mistake Shows Gratitude’: AAP Leader On Kangana Row
Reacting to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's comment on BJP candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said “apologising after your mistake shows your gratitude”.
"I saw a video of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, where she said that this was done by one of her staff. She openly apologised for this incident. I believe that apologising after your mistake shows your gratitude. The BJP leader and Manipur CM has not apologised till now, for two women being paraded naked in Manipur. No BJP leader has apologised till now for sexual assault with the Olympic wrestlers... The objectionable comments should not be made on any woman whether she is a supporter of the BJP or not...,” he said.
BJP Releases Names Of 9 Candidates For Sikkim Assembly Elections
BJP on Tuesday released names of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim.
BJP’s Varun Gandhi Not To Contest Elections At All After Party’s Ticket Snub: Reports
Varun Gandhi, who is BJP's current MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, will reportedly not contest the elections at all due to the BJP’s ticket snub to him.
The reports said he is feeling "cheated" after the party replaced him with former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Files Her Nomination From Thoothukudi Ahead Of LS Polls
DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency in Tamil Nadu.
BJP Will Get More Than 400 Seats In LS Polls: Party Leader Ravi Kishan
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Tuesday claimed that the party will get more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress Hits Back At Kangana With Her ‘Soft Porn Star’ Comment On Urmila Matondkar
Congress on Tuesday hit back at BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Kangana Ranaut for calling actor Urmila Matondkar, who had earlier joined and quit Congress, a "soft porn star".
The party’s reaction came after its leader Supriya Shrinate’s comments on Kangana erupted into a controversy.
Sharing an earlier video of Ranaut talking about Urmila Matondkar, Srinivas BV, president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on X wrote, "What was posted from Supriya Ji's account was absolutely derogatory. She has not only deleted it but also clarified and Condemned it in the Strongest Terms."
"What about you? Calling Urmila Matondkar a 'soft porn star' on live TV? Have you condemned it?," he tweeted.
Congress’ Kamal Nath Confident On Son Nakul Nath’s Good Show From Chhindwara
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday expressed confidence that his son Nakul Nath who is the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Chhindwara will emerge victorious.
He said he has full faith in the people of Chhindwara.
"I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara that they will side with the truth. My relationship with the people of Chhindwara is familial, not political," he said.
BJP Leader Bansuri Swarajon Targets Congress On Supriya Shrinate’s Kangana Comment
BJP leader Bansuri Swarajon on Tuesday targeted Congress over its party leader Supriya Shrinate's remarks on saffron party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Kangana Ranaut. Swarajon said it has shown the mentality of the Congress.
"Such derogatory words were used for someone who is India's daughter and a woman. This is very shocking, and has shown the mentality of the Congress. The top leadership of the Congress should apologise for this," she said.
Congress Leader Nakul Nath Files His Nomination From Chhindwara LS Constituency
Congress leader Nakul Nath, who is son of the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday filed his nomination from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.
BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari Demands Action Against Supriya Shrinate On Kangana Comment
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday demanded action against Congress laeder Supriya Shrinate for her comments on Kangana Ranaut who is the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.
DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Campaigns In Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvanamala
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday the people should give a gift to the party on late M Karunanidhi’s birthday on June 3 by winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
"June 3 marks the 100th birth anniversary of (late politician and former chief minister) M Karunanidhi and June 4 is Lok Sabha elections counting. We should give a gift by winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," he said.
‘Unfortunate Women Is Using Such Derogatory Language Against Another Women’: NCW Chief On Kangana Row
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s comment on BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut said “unfortunate that a woman is using such derogatory language against another woman”.
"It is very unfortunate that a woman is using such derogatory language against another woman... NCW has taken it very seriously. We have written to the Election Commission to take stringent action against the party and the leader. Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post. They owe an apology to Kangana... They are big leaders in their party and better conduct is expected from both of them... I hope that Sonia Ji will take action against both of them... Kangana's reply is very dignified and she took a stance with dignity. A complaint has already been sent to Election Commission...," she said.
BJP To Contest LS Polls Solo In Punjab: State Unit Chief
BJP’s Punjab state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the party will contest Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab.
CPI (M) Announces Candidates For LS Polls
CPI (M) on Tuesday announced its candidates from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Su. Venkatesan and R Sachidhanandham from Madurai and Dindigul Lok Sabha seats respectively. Md. Jahangir to contest from Bhuvanagiri seat in Telangana, the party said.
Earlier, the party said that ‘Mahagathabandhan’ supported candidate Sanjay Kumar will be Lok Sabha candidate from Bihar’s Khagadia.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Campaigns In Thoothukudi Ahead Of LS Polls
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin with his party leader Kanimozhi on Tuesday held campaign in the in Thoothukudi.
He visited the city's vegetable market and also visited the fishermen colony in Thoothukudi. He also had tea at the residence of the party supporter
Sanjay Kumar To Contest From Bihar’s Khagadia: CPI (M)
CPI (M) on Tuesday announced that ‘Mahagathabandhan’ supported candidate Sanjay Kumar will be Lok Sabha candidate from Bihar’s Khagadia.
Congress Demands Action Against BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay Godse Remark
The Congress has demanded action against former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Tamluk constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his remark that he "cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse".
Gangopadhyay has reportedly said: "(he) cannot choose between (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Naturam) Godse".
He added: "As someone from the legal profession, I must try and understand the other side of the story. I must read his (Nathuram Godse) writings and understand what triggered him to kill Mahatma Gandhi."
"Until then, I cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse," he was quoted as saying.
On Gangopadhyay's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday wrote on X, "It is worse than pathetic that a judge of the Calcutta High Court, who resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate blessed by none other than the prime minister, now says that he cannot choose between Gandhi and Godse."
"This is totally unacceptable and his candidature should be withdrawn forthwith by those who spare no effort to appropriate the Mahatma's legacy," he said.
"What will the Father of the Do-nation do to protect the Father of the Nation?" he added.
Video Of JDS, BJP Workers Clash From Karnataka Emerges
A video of a clash between JDS and BJP workers during a joint coordination meeting in Turuvekere Karnataka’s Tumakaru district has emerged.
Congress' Habit To Insult 'Matru Shakti': BJP Leader From Himachal Pradesh
BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said it has become Congress’ “habit to insult women-Matru Shakti’ after row over the party leader Supriya Shrinate’s comment on the saffron party’s candidate from the state's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut.
He said the party is mulling to take legal action against Congress over the comment.
"...BJP is working towards taking legal action in this matter. It has become the Congress' habit to insult women- 'Matru Shakti'. The whole of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh is angry. Congress will have to pay for this,” he said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Gathering In Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed a gathering in Gorakhpur.
‘Fortunate To Be Candidate From Sambalpur’: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur constituency, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday offered prayer at Maa Samaleswari temple in Odisha.
“Goddess Samaleshwari's temple is one of the prominent religious places in the country... I am fortunate to be a candidate from here...,"he said.
'In Politics You Get Love And Chance To Work For People’: TMC’s Yusuf Pathan
The cricketer turned politician Yusuf Pathan, who is TMC’s candidate from Berhampore constituency said in politics you get “love and chance” to work for the people.
"In cricket, you don't get love on ground, you only get it from outside the ground. But in this (politics) field, you get love and a chance to work for the people that love you," he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) To Announce 1st Candidate List For LS Polls
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said the party will announce its first candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. He said the list will likely comprise of 15-16 names of the candidates.
NCW Demands Action Against Congress Leader For Post On Kangana Ranaut’s Electoral Debut
The National Commission of Women (NCW) has demanded action against Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over derogatory post for actor Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut which has sparked a fresh controversy.