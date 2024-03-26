Elections

PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate And Alleged Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra, Calls Her 'Shakti Swaroopa'

PM Modi discussed her campaign preparations, the support for the BJP among voters, and various other issues. Patra shared the story of the hardships faced by women in Sandeshkhali.

Outlook Web Desk
BJP’s Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra Photo: X/@BJP4Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra and reportedly called her "Shakti Swaroopa".

Patra had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in the recent unrest in the area that led to the arrest of former TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides for land grabbing and sexual harassment accusations.

Patra told Modi she feels good that he is standing by them and said, "It is like Ram ji is with us".

She said she has not voted since 2011 due to the situation in the area, to which Modi assured that the Election Commission will hold free and fair elections and ensure everyone can vote.

Patra also said that the TMC supporters around her initially opposed her candidature from the BJP, but are supporting her now. She said she has no enmity with anyone.

She also said that she hails from a poor family and her husband works in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"I will do something so that no one has to go so far for work. They will get employment here only," she said.

PM Modi hailed him as "Shakti Swaroopa", they said.

"You fought the battle in Sandeshkhali, you are 'Shakti Swaroopa'...," PM Modi said.

Shakti is a term used in Hinduism associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

He also said that she should take the message to the masses about how the Trinamool Congress government is working against the people of the state.

According to PTI, a BJP leader narrated PM Modi's conversation with Patra and it was conveyed that, "Work in the midst of people, take the message to them that the TMC government is creating problems for the people, they do not allow implementation of the BJP (union) government schemes in West Bengal. Tell people that they are indulging in corruption, and changing names of schemes."

'We Don't Want Rekha': Posters Appear Opposing Alleged Sandeshkhali Victim Nominated By BJP For LS Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Patra had raised voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his aides and was picked by the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls.

Basirhat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, is currently represented by the TMC.

Sheikh Shajahan has been suspended by the TMC, and some of his associates have been arrested in connection with attack on ED officials and are in CBI custody.

