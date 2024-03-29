Woman MP Slams BJP's 'Dulha Kaun Hai' Video For Gender Stereotypes

A satirical video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), titled 'Dulha Kaun Hai' (Who is the Groom), has ignited controversy and drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders.
The video, which takes a dig at the infighting within the INDIA bloc, has been described as 'pathetic' and 'obscene' by members of the Uddhav Sena and Congress party.
The video, posted on BJP's official Twitter handle on Tuesday, portrays a marriage scenario where the various partners of the INDIA bloc are depicted as prospective grooms vying for the attention of a decked-up bride.
Characters representing prominent political figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and others are shown in a chaotic struggle to assert themselves as the groom.
Reacting to the video, Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi denounced it as a perpetuation of gender stereotypes and a demeaning portrayal of women's role in society. "A woman knows the difference in her political vote and what makes love float," Chaturvedi remarked.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who is currently facing scrutiny from the Election Commission for a previous social media post, also condemned the video. Shrinate accused the BJP of promoting an outdated and derogatory view of women's roles, emphasising the importance of choosing representatives in a democracy over seeking a groom.
The video concludes with a voiceover questioning the ability of the INDIA bloc partners to choose a prime minister if they cannot even agree on who the groom should be, portraying the disarray within the opposition alliance.