Saffron Sweeps Bihar’s Assembly Elections: NDA’s Thumping Victory Cause For Celebrations On The Streets
Bihar turned saffron on Friday, and BJP supporters took to the streets in full force to extol the win. Faces covered with pink gulal, hands waving lotus flags, and life-sized cutouts of PM Narendra Modi towering over the crowd — the scene looked less like a political rally and more like a festive celebration. Drummers beat dhols, firecrackers lit up, and laddoos were passed around as workers hold banners reading “Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivaar" and “Nitish will be the hero in 2025 too,” the celebrations announced the joy of the NDA suppoters.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
