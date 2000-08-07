Suresh Singh has established himself as a prominent midfielder in Indian football. He plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is a member of the Indian national team. His career highlights include winning the 2020–21 AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award and representing India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Wangjam was part of the AIFF Elite Academy batch prepared for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in India. Known by nicknames such as El Torito and Gooli Suresha, he has been a significant presence in Indian football from a young age.

Post-World Cup, Wangjam was selected to play for the Indian Arrows, an All-India Football Federation-owned team consisting of India under-20 players. This placement was intended to provide substantial playing time for young prospects. He made his professional debut in the Indian Arrows' first match against Chennai City, where he played the entire game, contributing to a 3–0 victory.

In 2019, Wangjam transitioned to Bengaluru FC, one of the premier clubs in the ISL. His time at Bengaluru FC has been marked by steady growth and increased responsibility within the team. His performance statistics with Bengaluru FC, as of March 2023, show 68 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing key assists and defensive work.

Wangjam's international career began with his participation in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup with the India U-17 team. He made his senior team debut on March 25, 2021, in a 1–1 draw against Oman, marking his transition to higher levels of international play.

Throughout his club career, Wangjam has accumulated 98 appearances, scored one goal and made significant contributions across all competitions. His tenure with Bengaluru FC includes participating in the AFC Cup, underscoring his experience in international club competitions.

In international football, as of January 2024, Wangjam has earned 25 caps for the Indian national team and scored one goal. His first international goal came on October 16, 2021, during the 2021 SAFF Championship Final against Nepal, helping India secure a 3-0 victory.

Wangjam is primarily utilized as a midfielder due to his ability to control the pace of the game and his technical skills, which include passing accuracy and defensive acumen. His style of play involves a mix of aggressive defending and an ability to contribute to his team's offensive play through precise passing and occasional goal-scoring.

One of the critical highlights of Wangjam's career so far was winning the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season. This accolade recognized his contributions to Indian football, both at the club and national levels, and marked him as one of the most promising talents in the country.