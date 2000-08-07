  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. suresh wangjam
images

Name: Suresh Singh Wangjam

Born: August 07, 2000, in Manipur, India

Suresh Singh has established himself as a prominent midfielder in Indian football. He plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is a member of the Indian national team. His career highlights include winning the 2020–21 AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award and representing India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Wangjam was part of the AIFF Elite Academy batch prepared for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted in India. Known by nicknames such as El Torito and Gooli Suresha, he has been a significant presence in Indian football from a young age.

Post-World Cup, Wangjam was selected to play for the Indian Arrows, an All-India Football Federation-owned team consisting of India under-20 players. This placement was intended to provide substantial playing time for young prospects. He made his professional debut in the Indian Arrows' first match against Chennai City, where he played the entire game, contributing to a 3–0 victory.

In 2019, Wangjam transitioned to Bengaluru FC, one of the premier clubs in the ISL. His time at Bengaluru FC has been marked by steady growth and increased responsibility within the team. His performance statistics with Bengaluru FC, as of March 2023, show 68 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing key assists and defensive work.

Wangjam's international career began with his participation in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup with the India U-17 team. He made his senior team debut on March 25, 2021, in a 1–1 draw against Oman, marking his transition to higher levels of international play.

Throughout his club career, Wangjam has accumulated 98 appearances, scored one goal and made significant contributions across all competitions. His tenure with Bengaluru FC includes participating in the AFC Cup, underscoring his experience in international club competitions.

In international football, as of January 2024, Wangjam has earned 25 caps for the Indian national team and scored one goal. His first international goal came on October 16, 2021, during the 2021 SAFF Championship Final against Nepal, helping India secure a 3-0 victory.

Wangjam is primarily utilized as a midfielder due to his ability to control the pace of the game and his technical skills, which include passing accuracy and defensive acumen. His style of play involves a mix of aggressive defending and an ability to contribute to his team's offensive play through precise passing and occasional goal-scoring.

One of the critical highlights of Wangjam's career so far was winning the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season. This accolade recognized his contributions to Indian football, both at the club and national levels, and marked him as one of the most promising talents in the country.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford 'In Serious Condition', Says Police; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
  2. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  3. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  4. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  5. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18