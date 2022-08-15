Durand Cup 2022: Sunil Chhetri To Lead Full Strength Bengaluru FC - Check Full Squad

Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced a 25-man squad, including eight new signings, for the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, set to begin in Kolkata on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The BFC will face Jamshedpur FC in their tournament opener on Wednesday.

Simon Grayson's side, having wrapped up a three-week preseason camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, landed in the city on Sunday.

As many as eight new signings feature in the Blues' squad for the tournament, with Roy Krishna, Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Sandesh Jhingan, Faisal Ali, Hira Mondal, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Amrit Gope making the list.

Bengaluru went down on penalties to eventual champions FC Goa with a squad comprising youngsters and no foreigners, in their most recent appearance at the Durand Cup.

Bengaluru have been drawn alongside Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Indian Air Force FT and Mohammedan SC in Group A, with the top two teams from each group set to make it through to the knockout rounds.

SQUAD