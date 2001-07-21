Jeakson is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters and the Indian national team. He was eleven years old when he left his hometown and travelled to Chandigarh to join the Chandigarh Football academy also known as CFA. After five years at the CFA , he joined the Minerva Punjab Academy where he was part of their youth team. He was an important player of the club’s academy team which would go on to win the AIFF U-15 & U-16 Youth League titles two years in a row. After the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Jeakson was selected to play for the Indian Arrows, an All India Football Federation owned team that would consist of India under-20 players. He made his first ever professional debut for the side in the Arrows’ first match of the season against Chennai City.

He was selected to represent India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, which was hosted by the country. He scored a crucial goal against Colombia, becoming the first Indian player to find the back of the net in a FIFA World Cup. Although India's campaign ended in the group stage, Jeakson's display earned him widespread recognition and praise.

Following his impressive performance in the U-17 World Cup, Jeakson was signed by the Indian Super League (ISL) club, Kerala Blasters, in 2018. He made his ISL debut in the 2018-19 season and quickly established himself as a key player in the team's midfield.

Jeakson's consistent performances in the ISL earned him a call-up to the Indian national team, and he made his debut for the senior team in a friendly match against Oman in 2019. Since then, he has been a regular member of the Indian squad, representing the country in various tournaments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In 2021, Jeakson was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting honor, for his outstanding achievements in football.