Kunduru Jana Reddy is an Indian politician. He was the leader of opposition in first Telangana Assembly and served as the Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Water supply in the State of Andhra Pradesh during its term from 2009 to 2014. He was the most prominent cabinet minister of the ruling Indian National Congress and served as a Minister for Home, Jails, Fire Service, Sainik Welfare, Printing & Stationary in the government led by the late former Chief Minister Dr, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy from 2004 to 2009. In 2009 elections he won against TDP Chinappa Reddy Tera. In 2014 he won over Nomula Narsimaiah of BRS in the year where Congress lost the majority vote. He lost the 1994 elections to TDP.

Upon Reddy's initial entry into politics, he was associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), founded by Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He stood for election for the first time in Chalakurthy as a Janta Party candidate, only to lose against the Congress leader Ramalu Nimmala. He secured his first victory in the same constituency-Chalakurthi of Telangana's Nalgonda district in 1983.

He won seven terms to the Legislative Assembly from the same constituency, where he held office for three consecutive terms till 1989, when he lost. However, he contested again in the next election and won a thumping majority, serving for another four consecutive terms as the MLA for Chalakurthi (2 terms) as well as Nagarjuna Sagar(2 terms).

Appointed as a cabinet minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh state government, Reddy held various portfolios, including Agriculture, Co-operative, Marketing, Forest, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Transport, Roads and Ports etc.. During his tenure, he initiated several developmental projects aimed at fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

In 1988, Reddy parted ways with the Telugu Desam Party due to differences with the then Chief Minister, leading to the formation of the Telugu Mahanadu Party. Eventually, he merged with the Indian National Congress (INC) on the advice of the AICC president, Rajiv Gandhi, signalling a significant shift in his political allegiances and ideologies.

Reddy played a crucial role in revitalizing the public opinion of the Congress Party in the Telangana region and contributed significantly to its electoral success in 2004. His appointment as Minister for Home Affairs in the 2004 Andhra Pradesh Cabinet was standing proof to his growing influence within the party.

Serving as Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Water Supply from 2009 to 2014, Reddy focused on grassroots empowerment and rural development.

While he emerged victorious in several elections, including the 2009 and 2014 polls, his defeat in the 2018 elections was a testament to the unpredictable nature of electoral politics.