Henry Michael Nicholls is a New Zealand cricketer who represents the New Zealand national team and plays for Canterbury in domestic first-class cricket. His domestic cricket journey began in 2010 when he made his debut for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield, New Zealand's premier first-class competition. His consistent performances at the domestic level earned him a call-up to the New Zealand A team in 2012. Nicholls made his international debut for the New Zealand national team in February 2015, playing a Test match against Sri Lanka in Wellington. Nicholls was a member of the New Zealand team that won the 2019-2021 ICC World Test Championship.

In December 2015, Nicholls was named to New Zealand’s One Day International team for their series against Sri Lanka. He made his Test debut in 2016 against Australia. In February 2016, Nicholls was added to New Zealand’s squad for the 2016 ICC World Twenty 20 tournament.

In March 2017, during the second Test against South Africa, Nicholls scored his first ODI century. In May 2018, he signed a contract for the 2018-19 season by New Zealand Cricket.