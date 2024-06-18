Shazia Ilmi is an Indian Politician and the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janta Party since July 2021. Before joining politics, Ilmi was a television journalist and anchor at Star News. She started her political career with the Aam Aadmi Party and was a member of its National Executive before she left the party in May 2021 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2015.

In 2011, she joined the anti-corruption campaign, that was being led by Anna Hazare, and became the media-savvy face of Team Anna. After the campaign ended, she joined the Aam Aadmi Party, and became a member of its National executive. She contested the Lok Sabha elections 2014 for the AAP from Ghaziabad but lost. Unhappy with the party’s leadership, she resigned from AAP on 24th May 2014.

Ilmi joined the BJP on 16th January 2015 just before the upcoming 2015 Delhi assembly elections. She was appointed as a national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party in July 2021.

In September 2022, she moved the Supreme Court of India seeking direction to the Central government to establish a consistent and universal code for granting alimony and maintenance.