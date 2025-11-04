EC Serves Notice To PDP Candidate Over Late-Night Campaigning In Budgam Bypolls

These campaign activities include rallies and processions, during late-night hours on November 1 and 3.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
EC Serves Notice To PDP Candidate Over Late-Night Campaigning In Budgam Bypolls
Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi campaigning Photo: Facebook/ Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi
  • The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Budgam bypolls, Aga Muntazir Mehdi.

  • However, in his response, Mehdi said there was no deliberate or wilful breach of the Commission's directions as the gathering was not a planned campaign event "but a spontaneous congregation".

  • The notice also stated that the Flying Squad Team (FST) magistrates have submitted their reports confirming that political campaign activities were conducted by Mehdi during late-night hours without prior permission.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Budgam bypolls, Aga Muntazir Mehdi, for allegedly violating  the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by conducting late-night campaign in the assembly constituency without requisite permission. These campaign activities include rallies and processions, during late-night hours on November 1 and 3.

However, in his response, Mehdi said there was no deliberate or wilful breach of the Commission's directions as the gathering was not a planned campaign event "but a spontaneous congregation".

"Several complaints have been received from various contesting candidates alleging that you have been organising political campaigning events without obtaining the requisite permission from the competent authority," the notice said.

The notice also stated that the Flying Squad Team (FST) magistrates have submitted their reports confirming that political campaign activities were conducted by Mehdi during late-night hours without prior permission from the competent authority.

Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi campaigning - Facebook/ Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi
Former Union Leader, Shia Cleric’s Son Among Candidates For Omar Abdullah’s Former Constituency Seat In Budgam

BY Ishfaq Naseem

"Videos of such late-night political rallies and campaigning activities organised by you have been posted and widely circulated on various social media handles, thereby establishing prima facie evidence of the said violations," the nodal officer said, adding the acts and conduct "constitute clear and wilful violations of the provisions of the MCC".

It also asserted that such “violations disturb the level playing field among all contesting candidates, vitiate the free and fair electoral process, and undermine the sanctity and credibility of democratic elections.

Calling on Mehdi to show cause in writing, within 24 hours of receipt of the notice, the nodal officer asked why appropriate action should not be initiated against him for violation of the MCC.

"You are directed to ensure strict compliance with all provisions of the MCC and to obtain necessary permissions from the competent authority before organising any political meeting, rally, procession, or campaign activity," the notice said.

It said that any further violation of the MCC shall invite stringent action.

With PTI inputs

