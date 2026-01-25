BJD lodges police complaint over fake suspension letter

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the cyber police over a fake letter claiming the suspension of former Simulia MLA Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.
The party alleged that the forged suspension order, circulated on social media using official BJD letterhead, was aimed at misleading the public and party workers.
BJD spokesperson Priyabrata Majhi demanded an urgent probe and action against those responsible for spreading the false information.
The opposition BJD in Odisha on Saturday lodged a police complaint stating that a forged party letter claiming the suspension of former Simulia MLA Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi was being circulated.
In the complaint with cyber police, BJD media coordinator and spokesperson Priyabrata Majhi alleged that a misleading information was being widely shared on social media platforms, falsely claiming that Panigrahi, a two-time MLA from Simulia in Balasore district, had been suspended from the party.
Majhi said the purported suspension order, allegedly issued on official BJD letterhead, was fabricated and intended to damage the party’s reputation and create confusion among its workers and supporters.
Demanding an investigation and arrest of those responsible for circulating the fake letter, Majhi in the FIR said, "Kindly treat this matter as urgent, in the interest of public order, and to prevent the further spread of false information."