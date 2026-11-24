England pacer Sonny Baker is expected to enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction
Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are reportedly interested in signing the youngster
Baker picked up 21 wickets in eight T20 Blast appearances in 2026
England fast bowler Sonny Baker is reportedly preparing to enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa. The 23-year-old has attracted attention following an impressive year across international and franchise cricket.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are among the franchises monitoring his availability as they look to strengthen their pace attacks. Baker's ability to bowl at high speeds and deliver crucial breakthroughs could make him an interesting overseas prospect.
With several established names missing from the auction, the England youngster could attract significant bidding interest.
Sonny Baker's Impressive 2026 Season Attracts IPL Franchises
Baker has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, particularly in white-ball cricket. He recently finished England's ODI series against Australia with career-best figures of 4/45 in the deciding match, where he was trusted with the new ball ahead of experienced pacer Jofra Archer.
His domestic performances have been equally impressive. Representing Hampshire in the 2026 T20 Blast, Baker picked up 21 wickets in just eight appearances, including a five-wicket haul in the final. He also claimed 13 wickets in nine matches for Manchester Super Giants during their title-winning campaign in The Hundred.
Why Are LSG and PBKS Interested in Sonny Baker?
LSG could be particularly interested in Baker because of his association with Manchester Super Giants, which operates under the same ownership group. The franchise also needs to strengthen its pace department following its squad changes ahead of the auction.
Punjab Kings are another potential contender as they look to reinforce their bowling attack following Arshdeep Singh's departure. Baker's pace, ability to generate bounce and effectiveness with the new ball could make him a valuable addition.
However, his availability will remain an important consideration, given England's busy international calendar. The youngster is expected to balance his IPL ambitions with national commitments ahead of a demanding 2027 season.
Meanwhile, England pacer Josh Tongue has reportedly opted out of the auction to focus on his international commitments and Ashes preparations. Jacob Bethell will also miss IPL 2027 following another knee surgery.