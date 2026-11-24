The visit also advanced several practical projects. The leaders flagged off the Sarayu–Kamala Express rail service between Ayodhya and Janakpur, virtually laid the foundation stones for the 669 MW Lower Arun hydropower Project, a new integrated check post at Banbasa and inaugurated a motorable bridge linking Dharchula in India with Darchula in Nepal. They dedicated the second phase of the Motihari–Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline to the people of Nepal and virtually laid the foundation stone for a petroleum terminal in Jhapa. They called for the early start of work on the Siliguri–Jhapa pipeline and agreed to explore cooperation on a cross-border gas pipeline. India also announced a new transit route for Nepal through Deendayal Port at Kandla, with access to Paradip to be provided once the necessary infrastructure is in place.