The row is recent. In June, after Shah told Nepal's Parliament that Kathmandu had engaged not only India and China but also Britain on the issue, India said there was no role for any third party in a bilateral matter. It added that nearly 98 per cent of the boundary had been demarcated. A Nepali government spokesperson said the remarks had been misinterpreted. The issue resurfaced after Nepal objected to India's decision to run the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass. Other long-standing concerns include the review of the 1950 treaty, differences over trade and transit, and China's growing influence.