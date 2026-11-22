Nepal PM Balendra Shah is on a state visit to India from 22 to 23 November, his first bilateral trip abroad since taking office in March, with talks with Modi on 23 November.
India's note points to outcomes in energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity, disaster resilience and technology, with reports of a substantial economic package.
Shah may raise Nepal's claims over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, after a June row over third-party involvement that India rejected.
A prime minister's first foreign trip tells you what his country thinks it needs. Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah lands in Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit, his first bilateral trip abroad since taking office in March. At 35, he is Nepal's youngest prime minister. He leads a 34-member delegation, will call on President Droupadi Murmu and holds talks with Narendra Modi on Monday.
The two have spoken by phone and exchanged messages, but, this is their first meeting in person. Expect ribbons cut by video link. Expect also a border question that neither side is eager to answer.
What India Is Bringing To The Table
The two prime ministers will virtually inaugurate completed projects, lay foundation stones for new ones, and exchange a number of agreements, with the likeliest outcomes in energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity, climate and disaster resilience, and technology.
The ledger India will bring is long. India is Nepal's largest trade, transit and investment partner, takes about 80 per cent of its goods exports and accounts for nearly a third of its foreign direct investment. Electricity is the showpiece. India imports about 1,200 MW from Nepal today under a long-term deal that envisages up to 10,000 MW over 10 years, and Nepal earned roughly 1,800 crore Nepali rupees from net power exports to India in 2025-26. Indian entities are building the 900 MW Arun-3 hydropower project.
There are smaller, more visible things too. A passenger train between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham had its trial run on 5 November, a Raxaul–Kathmandu rail link is under discussion, and UPI now works with Nepal's FonePay and its new peer-to-peer payments system, meant for remittances from Nepalis working in India. These are the figures of the Indian government, and Kathmandu may weigh them differently.
The Border Question That Will Not Stay Quiet
The visit also gives Shah a chance to raise Kathmandu's claims over Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, areas India holds to be part of Uttarakhand.
The row is recent. In June, after Shah told Nepal's Parliament that Kathmandu had engaged not only India and China but also Britain on the issue, India said there was no role for any third party in a bilateral matter. It added that nearly 98 per cent of the boundary had been demarcated. A Nepali government spokesperson said the remarks had been misinterpreted. The issue resurfaced after Nepal objected to India's decision to run the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass. Other long-standing concerns include the review of the 1950 treaty, differences over trade and transit, and China's growing influence.
Shah's visit offers an opportunity to give this familiar relationship a more contemporary economic and technological direction. The immediate task for both governments will be to turn diplomatic goodwill into projects and agreements that make a tangible difference to people on either side of the border.