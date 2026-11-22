Sentence That Keeps Vanishing

The first draft of the cover decision, released on November 16, called for a fossil fuel phase-out, a 35 per cent electricity target by 2035 and $120 billion a year for adaptation. The second, issued on November 19, removed every mention of fossil fuels, dropped the $120 billion target and cut references to a climate-finance work programme. The changes followed objections from oil and gas producers including Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters, while France and Panama have pushed for the language to be restored. A coalition of roughly 130 countries wants an explicit reference.