COP31 overran its scheduled Friday close in Antalya, with no deal on the cover decision.
The second draft dropped all references to fossil fuels and the $120 billion adaptation finance target, after objections from oil producers including Saudi Arabia, while about 130 countries want the language restored.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and India are understood to have opposed a decisive reference, and India prioritises finance and rejects a phase-out.
Climate summits end the way marathons do: late, exhausted, and with someone arguing about the finish line. At COP31 in Antalya, the scheduled close came and went on Friday without a deal.
On Saturday, delegates were weighing whether to force a showdown with Saudi Arabia over a single phrase that has haunted every summit since Dubai: a transition away from fossil fuels.
Sentence That Keeps Vanishing
The first draft of the cover decision, released on November 16, called for a fossil fuel phase-out, a 35 per cent electricity target by 2035 and $120 billion a year for adaptation. The second, issued on November 19, removed every mention of fossil fuels, dropped the $120 billion target and cut references to a climate-finance work programme. The changes followed objections from oil and gas producers including Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters, while France and Panama have pushed for the language to be restored. A coalition of roughly 130 countries wants an explicit reference.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and India are understood to have opposed any decisive reference to a phase-out. Riyadh also wants strong recommendations on carbon capture, which opponents call a licence to prolong fossil fuel use. EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said, "Clearly there's no compromise yet."
A Showdown Nobody Wants To Start
Forcing the issue is a gamble. UN climate talks run on consensus, so a coalition that corners Saudi Arabia in open session risks a walkout and a weaker text. Bill Hare of Climate Analytics argues that Saudi Arabia would probably not stand against an overwhelming global consensus, though the kingdom and its allies have blocked implementation of the transition agreed at COP28 in the years since.
Campaigners blame the fossil fuel industry, the countries that depend on it and rich nations' failure to deliver promised finance. Nick Dearden of Global Justice Now said the world must not again let fossil fuel interests "hold us to ransom".
India's position is a complication, not a footnote. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav ruled out support for a fossil fuel phase-out, citing India's energy needs, and repeated India's opposition to the EU's carbon border tax. Delhi's priority in Antalya is finance: it sought a decision to launch a climate finance work programme, which the latest draft dropped. The Like-Minded Developing Countries group, which includes India, said it did not want new sectoral targets in the cover decision.
So the fight is not only Saudi Arabia against the rest. It is whether a phrase that cost one summit its sleep can survive the next, and who will have to say no out loud.