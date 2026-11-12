Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine has warned that breaching the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C warming threshold could threaten homes, schools, hospitals and coral reef ecosystems in vulnerable island nations.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have urged governments to step up climate action, with criticism directed at inadequate emissions cuts and continued fossil fuel expansion.
UNEP's 2026 Emissions Gap Report projects that global temperatures could rise by 2.8°C under current policies and says substantial emissions reductions are needed by 2030 and 2035 to limit the scale of warming.
The president of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine, has warned that the world faces an irreversible transformation unless governments take urgent and decisive action to address the climate crisis. Addressing world leaders at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday, November 11, Heine said failure to mount an overwhelming response to global warming could mean “the world we know is over”. She cautioned that breaching the 1.5°C temperature threshold set under the Paris Agreement would expose vulnerable island nations to rising seas, destructive floods and the loss of homes, schools and hospitals.
Heine described the visible effects of warming on her country, recalling how coral reefs that had appeared bright and lush during a visit in July had turned white within months. She called on governments to recognise the threat posed by continued fossil fuel extraction, arguing that every new oil well and coal project put the future of vulnerable communities at risk.
World Leaders Warn Of Rising Climate Risks At COP31
Heine's warning came as leaders gathered for the high-level segment of COP31, the United Nations climate conference being held in Turkey, with Australia serving as the president of negotiations. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley also criticised governments for failing to reduce emissions sufficiently since the 2015 Paris Agreement. She said current policies could lead to global warming of 2.8°C, describing the consequences of temperature overshoot as a debt being imposed on future generations.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged governments to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and accused oil and gas companies of obstructing climate action. He called for a windfall tax on the profits energy companies had made amid the Iran war, arguing that the proceeds should help vulnerable countries recover from climate-related damage. Guterres also warned that fossil fuels must be phased out if the world is to address the climate emergency.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for COP31 to become a turning point in global climate action, although his remarks came amid criticism over Turkey's continued fossil fuel expansion. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the summit as a historic opportunity but faced criticism for not explicitly mentioning fossil fuels in his address. The gathering included 91 national leaders, according to the United Nations, while US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among those absent.
Small Island Nations Face Existential Threat From Global Warming
The warnings reflect the growing vulnerability of small island states to rising sea levels and extreme weather. The Marshall Islands, a low-lying Pacific nation, faces particular risks from coastal erosion, flooding and damage to coral reef ecosystems. For countries such as the Marshall Islands, the consequences of global warming extend beyond environmental degradation to the possible displacement of entire communities.
The summit is taking place amid mounting concern that the world will exceed the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C warming limit. The Guardian reported that the United Nations Environment Programme considers an overshoot inevitable, warning that its duration and severity must be limited to reduce the damage. Scientists attending the talks have also expressed alarm over the slow pace of international action and the widening gap between climate commitments and actual emissions cuts.
Heine's warning placed the experience of vulnerable island communities at the centre of the climate negotiations, as leaders face pressure to turn long-standing promises on emissions reduction and climate finance into concrete action.
The latest United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) assessment provides further context for the warnings. Its Emissions Gap Report 2026 says that, under current policies, global temperatures could rise by 2.8°C this century. Even if countries fulfil their existing climate pledges, warming is projected to reach 2.6°C. UNEP says the world must cut greenhouse gas emissions by 18 per cent by 2030 and 45 per cent by 2035, compared with 2025 levels, to limit the scale of the overshoot and eventually return to the 1.5°C threshold.