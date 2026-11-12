The president of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine, has warned that the world faces an irreversible transformation unless governments take urgent and decisive action to address the climate crisis. Addressing world leaders at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday, November 11, Heine said failure to mount an overwhelming response to global warming could mean “the world we know is over”. She cautioned that breaching the 1.5°C temperature threshold set under the Paris Agreement would expose vulnerable island nations to rising seas, destructive floods and the loss of homes, schools and hospitals.