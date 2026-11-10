COP31 Climate Finance: Why The World Needs $1.3 Trillion And Who Will Pay For It

COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, is focusing on climate finance, with a Brazil-led roadmap proposing $1.27 trillion–$1.41 trillion annually by 2035 for developing countries.
Developing countries face a major adaptation-finance shortfall, with estimated annual needs reaching hundreds of billions of dollars by 2035.
India is calling for predictable, affordable climate finance that accounts for historical emissions and development needs.
The United Nations climate conference COP31 opened in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 9, with climate finance emerging as one of the biggest challenges confronting negotiators. As countries grapple with rising temperatures, extreme weather and the costs of transitioning away from fossil fuels, developing nations are demanding greater financial support from wealthier countries.
The conference, running until November 20, comes amid warnings that the world is on course to exceed the 1.5°C warming threshold set under the Paris Agreement. While governments have acknowledged the need to accelerate climate action, disagreements over financing, fossil-fuel dependence and responsibility for historical emissions continue to complicate negotiations.
At the centre of the debate is a question: Who should pay for climate action, and how much funding will developing countries need?
A climate-finance roadmap released by Brazil’s COP30 presidency outlines pathways to mobilise between $1.27 trillion and $1.41 trillion annually by 2035 for climate action in developing countries. The report is not binding, but it offers options for implementing existing commitments.
For India, the debate is particularly significant. The country faces the challenge of reducing emissions while meeting rising energy demand, expanding infrastructure and protecting vulnerable communities from climate impacts.
What Is Climate Finance And Why Does The World Need $1.3 Trillion?
Climate finance refers to money used to help countries reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change. It includes investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness and protection against rising sea levels.
The need for funding has grown as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe. Developing countries often face the greatest climate risks despite having contributed comparatively less to historical emissions.
The COP30 roadmap proposes six potential sources of funding, including taxes on large fortunes, fossil fuels, financial transactions, cryptocurrencies, airline travel and shipping. It also recommends increasing public finance and expanding private investment.
The roadmap estimates that without additional measures, climate finance could reach only $461 billion annually by 2035—far below the proposed target.
However, the report does not establish a binding funding mechanism. Its proposals will depend on governments, financial institutions and private investors agreeing to mobilise resources.
Why Adaptation Finance Has Become A Major Flashpoint
While climate finance often focuses on reducing emissions, developing countries are increasingly concerned about adaptation—the measures needed to protect people and infrastructure from climate impacts already underway.
These include flood protection, drought-resistant agriculture, early-warning systems, resilient housing and improved water management.
The UN’s 2026 Adaptation Gap Report estimates that developing countries will need around $305 billion annually by 2035 for adaptation. Yet international public adaptation finance from developed countries reached only $28.2 billion in 2024.
A commitment to triple adaptation finance to $120 billion annually by 2035 would still cover less than one-third of estimated requirements. The report puts developing countries’ needs at as much as $420 billion annually by that year.
The gap is especially consequential for least-developed countries and small island states, which face high climate risks and limited resources.
The shortfall also raises concerns about the loss-and-damage fund, intended to help countries recover from climate-related destruction. The fund has received far less money than vulnerable nations say they need.
Grants Vs Loans: Why The Global South Wants Climate Justice
A major disagreement at climate negotiations concerns the form in which finance is provided.
Developing countries argue that climate funding should largely come through grants and concessional loans rather than commercial borrowing. Grants do not have to be repaid, while concessional loans offer lower interest rates and more favourable repayment terms.
Commercial loans and private investments can increase the cost of climate projects, particularly in countries already struggling with debt.
The argument is rooted in the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities: all countries must act on climate change, but their obligations should reflect their historical emissions and economic capacities.
Developed countries industrialised through decades of fossil-fuel use, while many developing nations are still expanding electricity access, transport and essential infrastructure.
For countries such as India, climate action therefore involves balancing emissions reduction with economic development. New funding is seen as necessary to accelerate clean-energy deployment without placing an excessive burden on public finances.
India's Climate-Finance Position
India has consistently argued that developed countries must provide adequate, predictable and affordable climate finance to developing nations.
The country’s energy transition requires substantial investment in renewable energy, electricity transmission, storage, cleaner transport and industrial decarbonisation. At the same time, India must expand energy access and meet the needs of a growing economy.
India has also maintained that climate finance should not become another source of debt or be used to impose unequal obligations on developing countries.
The debate has implications beyond funding. Trade measures linked to carbon emissions, including the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, have raised concerns about whether climate policies could disadvantage countries whose industries are still developing. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has reaffirmed that India will maintain its opposition to the mechanism.
India’s position is that climate action must account for differences in economic capacity and development priorities.
Can COP31 Move From Promises To Implementation?
COP31 is expected to focus on turning existing climate commitments into practical action. Finance remains central to that effort, alongside discussions on fossil-fuel transition, adaptation and energy infrastructure.
The $1.3 trillion roadmap offers possible ways to expand funding, but its proposals are recommendations rather than binding commitments. Governments must still decide how much public money they will provide, whether new revenue sources are politically feasible and how private investment can be mobilised.
The challenge is compounded by the gap between climate ambition and available resources. Developing countries need funding that is accessible, predictable and affordable—not merely headline targets.
Ultimately, COP31’s climate-finance debate is about more than the size of the funding target. It is about whether resources can be distributed in a way that reflects countries’ different responsibilities, vulnerabilities and capacities.
The conference’s central test will be whether climate-finance discussions produce a credible path from international promises to accessible funding—and whether developing countries can pursue climate action without being forced to choose between environmental protection and economic development.