The University of Oxford's Pitt Rivers Museum has returned the ancestral human remains of 39 members of the Naga community to India, more than a century after they were taken during British colonial rule. The handover took place at a ceremony in Oxford on Monday, November 9, attended by a delegation of nearly 30 people from Nagaland. Most of the remains are skulls, which Naga tribal leaders plan to bury beneath a joint memorial in Nagaland, giving their ancestors what they have described as a respectful resting place.