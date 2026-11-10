Oxford's Pitt Rivers Museum has handed over 39 ancestral human remains, mostly skulls, to a delegation of nearly 30 representatives from Nagaland.
The remains were collected between approximately 1910 and 1940 during British colonial rule, with some reportedly acquired during punitive military expeditions.
Naga organisations plan to establish a shared memorial in Nagaland, describing the repatriation as an act of cultural restoration, reconciliation and respect for their ancestors.
The University of Oxford's Pitt Rivers Museum has returned the ancestral human remains of 39 members of the Naga community to India, more than a century after they were taken during British colonial rule. The handover took place at a ceremony in Oxford on Monday, November 9, attended by a delegation of nearly 30 people from Nagaland. Most of the remains are skulls, which Naga tribal leaders plan to bury beneath a joint memorial in Nagaland, giving their ancestors what they have described as a respectful resting place.
The return follows six years of discussions between the museum and Naga representatives, who have described the repatriation as an act of healing, cultural restoration and recognition of their ancestors' dignity. Museum director Laura Van Broekhoven called the handover a historic moment, saying the remains were finally on their way home after overcoming extensive administrative hurdles.
How Naga Ancestral Remains Reached Oxford
The 39 ancestral remains were brought to Oxford between approximately 1910 and 1940, during British colonial rule in India. Most were collected by British colonial administrators and anthropologists John Henry Hutton and James Philip Mills, who worked in Naga areas during the early twentieth century.
According to the Pitt Rivers Museum, human remains and other objects acquired during this period were frequently confiscated during punitive military expeditions rather than freely given. Naga representatives have also questioned the circumstances under which the remains were taken from their communities. Thejao Vihienuo, president of the Angami Public Organisation, said he doubted that anyone would willingly give away the skull of their father or grandfather.
The remains had been displayed at the museum for decades, including in an exhibition that presented them as 'headhunting trophies'. The museum removed human remains from public display in 2020 as part of its efforts to address the colonial history and ethical concerns surrounding its collections.
The Pitt Rivers Museum holds more than 6,000 objects associated with Naga culture, making it one of the largest collections of its kind. Its holdings also include other human remains and objects containing or potentially containing human hair. The latest handover concerns only the 39 ancestral remains approved for repatriation.
Naga Communities Plan Joint Memorial For Ancestors
The repatriation campaign was led by Naga organisations, including the Forum for Naga Reconciliation and its Recover, Restore and Decolonise initiative. Formal discussions with the museum began in 2020, following years of efforts by Naga scholars, community leaders and civil society groups to bring the remains home.
The Naga delegation's visit to Oxford in 2025 was a significant step in the process, allowing representatives to see the remains and identify those they believed belonged to their respective communities. Members also placed traditional shawls representing different Naga tribes alongside the remains, reaffirming their ancestral and cultural connections.
The communities have committed to creating a shared memorial resting place in Nagaland, reflecting their collective identity and history. Tribal representatives have described the homecoming as an opportunity for spiritual healing and reconciliation, rather than simply the return of museum objects.