Ozempic, Wegovy May Carry Rare Risk Of Permanent Vision Loss, FDA Warns

FDA to add rare eye condition warnings to GLP-1 drug labels.
The condition can reduce blood flow to the optic nerve.
Patients reporting vision changes should seek immediate medical attention.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US has announced on Monday that it will add warnings about a possible rare side effect that can lead to permanent vision loss to the popular weight loss and diabetes drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.
FDA said warnings about the eye condition will be added to the labels of all GLP-1 drugs. These widely used medicines are prescribed to treat obesity, diabetes, and other health conditions.
The group includes around a dozen injectable and pill-based drugs, including popular brands such as Zepbound and Mounjaro, according to the AP.
The popularity of GLP-1 drugs has grown rapidly in the US, with more people using them for weight loss as well as diabetes treatment. A Gallup survey published in 2026 found that 11% of American adults were taking these medicines for weight loss, up from 3% in 2024. Overall, 15% said they had used the drugs at some point.
The condition, called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, can cause serious vision loss. It occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced. The FDA said cases have been reported among users of all GLP-1 drugs, but the exact cause remains unclear.
The FDA began investigating the possible link after a 2024 medical study reported cases of the eye condition among patients taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic.
A review of more than 125 clinical trials found that about 6 in every 100,000 people who took GLP-1 drugs for at least a year developed the condition. The rate was lower among people taking a placebo or other blood sugar-lowering medicines, at fewer than 4 cases per 100,000, the FDA said.
The FDA also identified cases of the eye condition through its system for tracking reports of drug-related injuries and side effects.
People affected may experience blurred vision, blind spots, changes in how they see colours, and other vision problems. The agency advised patients who notice any of these symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.