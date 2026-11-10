The episode raises a question larger than the conduct of individual content creators: how does a country shape the way its citizens and the rest of the world see other societies? China's investment in international influence, its expanding tourism ambitions and the growing reach of digital platforms offer a useful lens through which to examine the controversy. But there is an important distinction between an organised state campaign and misleading content produced by individuals for online attention or commercial gain. The available reporting has not established that the livestreams are directed or funded by the Chinese government.