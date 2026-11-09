According to Reuters, Nvidia's board announced the investigation on Sunday after The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, who is not related to him and was a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed. Reuters also reported that US authorities had investigated Alice Huang and concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset. Separately, Megaspeed has faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing gain access to advanced Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls.