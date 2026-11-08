Far-right activist Jake Lang and another protester attempted to disrupt Seattle's Diwali: Lights of India festival with placards carrying anti-Hindu slogans, including “Deport All Dot Heads”.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Indian-American organisations condemned the demonstration, describing it as racist and urging the Hindu community to remain vigilant.
Lang, who was involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack and later received a presidential pardon, posted his account of the confrontation on X.
A Diwali celebration in Seattle was disrupted on Saturday, November 7, after far-right American activist Jake Lang and a group of protesters attempted to interrupt the festivities while carrying placards with anti-Hindu slogans, including “Deport All Dot Heads”. The demonstrators were confronted by people attending the event and were physically stopped from proceeding, according to reports. The incident at the Seattle Center Armory has drawn condemnation from US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Indian-American organisations, which called the demonstration an attack on the Hindu community.
The disruption took place during Diwali: Lights of India, a free cultural festival organised at Seattle Center on November 7. The event featured Indian classical music, dance performances, food, art exhibitions and activities for families. The official Seattle Center listing said the festival ran from noon to 6 pm at the Armory Food and Event Hall.
Lang later posted photographs and comments about the confrontation on X. He claimed that he and other protesters had been assaulted by attendees and accused Hindus of helping Democrats win political contests in Texas. In his post, he used abusive language against the community. His account of the confrontation has not been independently verified.
Pramila Jayapal, Hindu Groups Condemn Demonstration
US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal condemned the incident, saying the display was racist and that Hindu Americans should be able to celebrate Diwali without feeling threatened. In a post on X, she described the demonstration as “vile” and said such hostility had no place in Seattle or the United States.
Indian-American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria also criticised the protesters, describing their actions as bigotry and saying racial slurs targeting Hindus and Indian immigrants were unacceptable. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) issued a community alert, saying Lang and another activist, identified as Thomas Allen, had entered the celebration carrying placards reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. The organisation urged community members in the Seattle area to remain vigilant, saying the activists had indicated plans to disrupt other celebrations.
Who Is Jake Lang, The Activist Behind The Protest?
Lang came to national attention for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He was among those charged in connection with the incident and received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump in January 2025, following Trump's return to office. Lang has since remained active in far-right political circles and has used social media to promote demonstrations and political causes.
The Seattle incident came days after reports of an alleged plot to target a Hindu temple near Chicago. A 19-year-old suspect, identified in reports as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested following an investigation into threats against the temple. Authorities alleged that he had discussed plans for a mass shooting. The case remains separate from the Seattle disruption, and no connection between the two incidents has been established.
The incident also came shortly after Trump hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House, where he took part in a ceremonial lighting of a diya. Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson also marked the festival at the state Legislative Building in Olympia, alongside Indian-American community representatives.