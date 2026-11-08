A Diwali celebration in Seattle was disrupted on Saturday, November 7, after far-right American activist Jake Lang and a group of protesters attempted to interrupt the festivities while carrying placards with anti-Hindu slogans, including “Deport All Dot Heads”. The demonstrators were confronted by people attending the event and were physically stopped from proceeding, according to reports. The incident at the Seattle Center Armory has drawn condemnation from US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Indian-American organisations, which called the demonstration an attack on the Hindu community.