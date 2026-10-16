Who Is Pramila Jayapal ? Indian-Origin US Congresswoman At Centre Of SIR Row

She was the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All bill in the House and authored the College for All Act, which seeks to ensure access to higher education for every American. Other legislation she has authored includes the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, the Housing is a Human Right Act and the National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights. She has also helped introduce the THRIVE Act, which seeks to transition the economy to 100% clean energy and address climate justice.