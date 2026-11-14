‘Stop Lecturing Others’: India’s Envoy Hits Back At USCIRF Over Jailed Activist Sharjeel Imam

Vinay Mohan Kwatra accused USCIRF of making partisan and ill-informed remarks over Sharjeel Imam's detention.
USCIRF described Imam as a Muslim man detained in India for his religious freedom advocacy.
On October 10, a Delhi court declined to entertain the police plea seeking cancellation of Imam's seven-day interim bail.
India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has sharply criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) over its remarks on jailed activist Sharjeel Imam. In a strongly worded post on X, formerly Twitter, Kwatra said the commission had “no locus standi” to pass judgment on the constitutional rights of Indian citizens.
The response came after USCIRF shared a profile of Imam on X, describing him as “a Muslim man detained in India for his religious freedom advocacy”. The commission's post linked Imam's detention to his advocacy for religious freedom, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the Indian envoy.
Kwatra's Rebuke To USCIRF
Kwatra rejected USCIRF's assessment of Imam's detention and accused the commission of making partisan, ill-informed and biased observations about India's commitment to religious freedom and equal rights.
“USCIRF has no locus standi to sit in judgment over the constitutional rights of Indian citizens. Its habitual partisan, ill-informed, and jaundiced assessments cannot diminish India’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom and equal rights for all faiths,” Kwatra said.
He further criticised the commission's approach, saying: “India flourishes defying the agenda-driven partisan narratives of the USCIRF. Taking the same liberty that USCIRF so readily assumes, a word of advice: introspect on your own prejudices and stop lecturing others.”
His remarks followed the commission's social media post portraying Imam's detention as being linked to his religious freedom advocacy.
Who Is Sharjeel Imam?
Imam is a former student activist who was arrested in January 2020 in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), held in December 2019 and January 2020.
In August 2020, he was charged in connection with FIR 59/2020, which relates to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots.
The charges invoked provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These included offences related to rioting, murder, promoting enmity, unlawful activities and alleged terrorist acts.
The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.
Imam has remained in custody since January 28, 2020, and has repeatedly been denied bail in the larger conspiracy case. The Supreme Court rejected his bail plea on January 5, 2026, citing the material presented by the prosecution regarding his alleged role in the conspiracy.
The court, however, allowed him to renew his plea after the examination of protected witnesses or the completion of one year, whichever came earlier. On September 30, 2026, the Delhi High Court rejected his subsequent bail plea.
Imam has since approached the Supreme Court again, arguing that he has spent more than six years in custody without the trial progressing. According to his latest petition, the prosecution has not examined any of the 47 protected witnesses cited in the case.
Separately, on October 10, a Delhi court declined to entertain the police plea seeking cancellation of Imam's seven-day interim bail. However, it observed that he had apparently violated a bail condition restricting his interaction with the media.