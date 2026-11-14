What has been the government's response, and what happens next?

Following the October 17 violence, Macron condemned looting and attacks on public buildings. "Those who looted will have to pay for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable," he said in a televised address on October 18, according to AP. The government also ordered an investigation into possible failures in intelligence gathering and security planning that may have left authorities unprepared for the scale of the violence. Measures included increased police deployment, localised curfews and possible restrictions on demonstrations.