Greta Thunberg Joins French Student Protests Over School Conditions

Greta Thunberg joined French protests over deteriorating school conditions.
Nationwide student demonstrations over shortages entered their fourth week.
Over 200 schools closed amid blockades and police clashes.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined the ongoing protests in France on Tuesday as demonstrations over chronic teacher shortages, overcrowded classes, and crumbling buildings continue.
Greta Thunberg participated in the demonstrations at Paul Eluard high school, which is the centre of the movement in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis. Speaking to the AFP, she said, “Young people are not being included in the conversation. Our future is being robbed away from us.”
She further added, “They should know that all over the world we are following these developments. We are inspired by the young people who are demanding their basic rights.
Speaking on the youth and their future, she said, “Whether it's not funding schools enough, or the climate crisis, or social injustice crises ... it's about time that young people are stepping up and reclaiming that future.”
A nationwide protest over school conditions has now entered its fourth week. Demonstrators are drawing attention to teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and run-down facilities through marches, school blockades, and occasional clashes with police.
Tuesday’s demonstration in France has gained support from labour unions and a left-wing opposition party. More than 70,000 people marched in the latest major protest last Thursday.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray told France Inter radio that around 200 schools are currently closed. However, he noted that some of these closures were precautionary, as the schools sit along planned protest routes, according to Reuters.
According to the Ministry of Justice, more than 6,800 people, the majority of whom are minors, have been taken into police custody since the protests started.
Why Are Students Protesting In France?
The Union Syndicale Lycéenne said students are demanding more teachers, substitutes for missing staff, better funding, and improved learning conditions. At the core of their complaints are overcrowded classrooms, understaffed schools, decaying facilities, and long class hours. The movement started with high school students before spreading to universities.
The Union Étudiante has since expanded the protests to college campuses. The group said university students face similar issues, including staff shortages, deteriorating facilities, and growing safety concerns on campus.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told reporters that he has urged protesters to exercise restraint. “These are issues that deserve time, consultations, discussion, and respect,” he said.