Rahul Gandhi Invites INDIA Bloc Leaders, Student Groups For Tea Meet To Plan Next Steps In ‘Vote Chori’ Protest

Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc leaders, opposition MPs, student organisations and civil society members to his residence for a tea meeting.
The meeting follows an opposition march in New Delhi and a joint petition to the Supreme Court.
Opposition leaders are demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday invited INDIA bloc leaders, opposition MPs, student organisations and civil society members to his residence for a tea meeting, saying they were united in a “people’s movement” to protect democracy. The gathering is expected to discuss a joint strategy for protests over alleged “vote chori” and the demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.
In a post in Hindi on X, the former Congress president said the meeting would be followed by a joint interaction with the media.
“Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together — and this movement will continue relentlessly,” Gandhi said.
“After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one,” he added.
Opposition Leaders Step Up Protest Over ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations
The meeting comes a day after opposition leaders, activists and civil society members staged a “March for Democracy” in New Delhi and approached the Supreme Court with a joint petition challenging alleged irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The opposition has accused the Election Commission of India of irregularities in the voter-roll revision exercise and has been demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Among those who participated in the march were Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI leader D Raja, CPI(M) leader M A Baby, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.
A large crowd carrying flags and posters gathered in central Delhi’s Connaught Place. Protesters breached one barricade on Bhagwan Dass Road but were stopped at a second barricade. Senior INDIA bloc leaders later went to the Supreme Court to submit their petition.
Joint Petition Filed Against Election Commission
The petition names the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as respondents. It raises concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged electoral irregularities.
The move followed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s refusal to meet opposition leaders over the issue, with the court indicating that the matter was sub judice.
Gandhi’s tea meeting is expected to bring opposition leaders, MPs, student organisations and civil society representatives together to discuss the next steps in their campaign. The planned joint media interaction is intended to present their position on the allegations and the demand for the CEC’s resignation.