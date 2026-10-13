Supreme Court Stays Rahul Gandhi Defamation Trial Over Remarks On Modi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday put criminal defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi on hold.
The case concerns Gandhi’s alleged “Commander-in-Thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale dispute.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Apresh Kumar Singh issued notice on Gandhi’s petition and sought a reply within four weeks.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday put criminal defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi on hold over his alleged “Commander-in-Thief” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter-jet dispute. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Apresh Kumar Singh issued notice on Gandhi’s petition and sought a reply within four weeks.
The order keeps the lower-court proceedings in Maharashtra on hold for now. The case stems from remarks Gandhi is said to have made in 2018 during the political row over the Rafale fighter-aircraft deal.
Case And Remarks
Gandhi is said to have called Modi “Commander-in-Thief” during the Rafale fighter-aircraft dispute. He also allegedly described the Prime Minister as the "sardar of thieves".
At the time, the Rafale deal had become a major political flashpoint and the comments came against that backdrop. The complaint says the remarks crossed the line into criminal defamation.
High Court History
The Supreme Court intervention came after the Bombay High Court declined to quash the summons.
On September 8, the high court refused to set aside the summons issued to Gandhi in 2019 in the defamation case. Gandhi had challenged a Girgaum magistrate's August 28, 2019 order issuing process against him on Shrishrimal's complaint.
The high court, however, had continued its 2021 direction to the magistrate to defer the hearing on the complaint for six weeks so Gandhi could move the Supreme Court. Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, cited earlier Supreme Court rulings and said the issue was already settled.
Complaint Allegations
The complainant is MH Shrishrimal. The complaint alleged that Gandhi made the disputed speech in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018. It said the remarks were aimed not only at the Prime Minister but also at others linked to him.
It further alleged that Gandhi's statements amounted to direct allegations against all BJP members and Indian citizens connected to Modi. That allegation underpins the complaint now paused by the Supreme Court.