Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on X on Friday, November 20, 2026
He said India was missing from a key global conversation and claimed a compromised Prime Minister could not sit at that table
The post followed his remarks at the University of Chicago on India’s foreign policy and Pakistan
Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy, posting a photograph of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin together and arguing that India was missing from a key global conversation.
“If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table,” Gandhi said on X.
The remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP, which accused Gandhi of undermining India's international standing while speaking on foreign soil. The party linked his fresh post to comments he made earlier this week in Chicago on India’s foreign policy and Pakistan.
Trump Xi Putin Meeting
Gandhi’s post referred to a rare three-way meeting among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. China, Russia and the US agreed on Thursday to seek reforms at the United Nations, increase oil supplies and engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks at the meeting.
The declaration followed what the report described as a historic meeting among US President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks took place at a villa in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.
That setting became the basis of Gandhi’s criticism. He used India’s absence from the talks to argue that New Delhi was not part of major global discussions that should involve a country of India’s size.
Chicago Foreign Policy Remarks
The Chicago remarks set up Friday’s post. On Wednesday, at the University of Chicago, Gandhi questioned the central government’s foreign policy and argued that India should play a bigger role in world affairs.
“India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States.” Gandhi said.
He also pointed to Pakistan’s role in negotiations between the United States and Iran. That comparison fed into the BJP’s later charge that Gandhi was repeatedly invoking Pakistan while criticising the Union government abroad.
Gandhi also drew a clear line on any talks with Pakistan. He said dialogue could move only if support for terrorism against India stopped.
“There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin,” he said.
The remarks added another layer to his Chicago comments. While criticising India’s foreign policy position, he also said India could not accept a situation in which innocent people were being killed.
BJP Counterattack
The BJP responded. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari lashed out at Gandhi on Friday and called him a “Pak fan boy” over his University of Chicago remarks.
The BJP leader posted on X, “Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage, Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy! Yet again, he idolises Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!”
He followed that with a broader attack on the Congress leader’s foreign-policy line. “His love for Pakistan has made him forget that It is India which - Russia& Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts - Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions. Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharmal Sheikh & not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack,” Bhandari said.
BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan also attacked Gandhi’s comments and described them as “most reprehensible and inexcusable”. He defended Modi’s foreign policy and argued that India had gained weight in a changing global order.
“Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics,” Kesavan said.
Kesavan said New India under Prime Minister Modi had emerged as a global unifier and consensus builder in an evolving multipolar world. He also said even senior Congress leaders had appreciated the nuanced and balanced foreign policy of Modi. Kesavan added that Gandhi and the Congress first family could not tolerate New India’s rising global stature under Modi’s leadership. “India definitely deserves a better LoP than the irresponsible, incompetent and ill-informed Rahul Gandhi,” Kesavan said.
In a series of tweets critising Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha referred to the freeing of Pakistan PoWs by the Indira Gandhi government and the Sharm-el-Sheikh statement during the Manmohan Singh tenure to bolster the "compromise" charge against the Congress. He added on X, "The loser mindset is so deeply and inextricably etched in our LOP’s daily existence and psyche that such a man can only drag down his country or organisation .. a typical negative aura person one should keep miles away from !"