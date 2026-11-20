Monsoon Creates A Window For Cyclones

A tropical cyclone needs more than warm seawater to take shape. The India Meteorological Department identifies several conditions: sea surface temperatures of at least 26.5°C extending to sufficient depth, moisture in the middle atmosphere, atmospheric instability, an existing low-pressure disturbance and enough rotation to organise the system. It also needs relatively weak vertical wind shear — the difference in wind speed and direction between lower and upper levels of the atmosphere. When that difference becomes too strong, it can tear apart the developing storm before it gathers strength.