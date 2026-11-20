"The cyclonic storm Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur (near latitude 19.1N & longitude 84.8E) with (a) wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during 7.30 - 8.30 IST (am) of today, the 20th November, 2026. The landfall process will continue for the next two hours," the Met Department said in an official release.