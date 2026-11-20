Cyclone Akvan weakened into a cyclonic storm before completing its landfall near Gopalpur on Friday morning with no major damage or casualties reported.
Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed parts of southern Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, prompting evacuations and rail disruptions.
The IMD expects the system to move north-northeastward across Odisha and weaken further into a deep depression and depression.
Severe cyclonic storm Akvan crossed the North Andhra and South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur on Friday, the Meteorological Department said.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said light to moderate rainfall is expected in the North Andhra region today.
"The cyclonic storm Akvan crossed the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur (near latitude 19.1N & longitude 84.8E) with (a) wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during 7.30 - 8.30 IST (am) of today, the 20th November, 2026. The landfall process will continue for the next two hours," the Met Department said in an official release.
During the landfall process, winds gusting up to 90 kmph would prevail.
Jain advised people in Srikakulam district to stay cautious during the landfall process.
He said six disaster response force teams have been deployed in the affected districts and three are on standby in Visakhapatnam to attend to any emergencies.
Under the influence of the weather system, Kalingapatnam witnessed a rainfall of 3.7 mm between 8.30 am on November 19 and 7.30 am on Friday, followed by Visakhapatnam (0.8 mm) and Tuni (13.4 mm).