Rahul Gandhi said India’s Prime Minister would have been at the table with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power.
Gandhi made the remark alongside a photograph of the leaders at a summit in Shenzhen; India is not a member of APEC.
At a University of Chicago interaction, Gandhi called India a “side player” in the US-Israel war on Iran and questioned Pakistan’s role in negotiations.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's foreign policy, reiterating his "compromised" jibe and saying that the country would have gotten a place on the table with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin if the Congress were in power.
“If Congress were in power, India’s Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, alongside a photograph of the three leaders at a summit in Shenzhen.
The leaders met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. India is not a member of APEC. Gandhi’s post came amid his criticism of the Modi government’s handling of foreign policy.
Rahul Gandhi Calls India A “Side Player”
On Wednesday, during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago, Gandhi described India as a “side player” in the US-Israel war on Iran.
“India should be involved at the global level in these conversations. Frankly, we are a side player. I am pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and Americans and India is just looking. Historically, we are fundamentally on a different scale than Pakistan,” he said.
BJP Hits Back, Accuse Congress Of "Pak Prem"
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari rejected Gandhi’s criticism, saying India did not need “lectures from Congress”. He claimed that the Congress government had weakened India’s position internationally and accused it of placing “Pak Prem” at the centre of its foreign policy.
In a post on X, Bhandari said: “Rahul, Had Congress been in power, India would be losing membership of BRICS like in 2013 & sidelined at global diplomatic stage! When Congress was in power, India gifted the UNSC seat to China! When Congress was in power, Indira compromised India's security at Sharmal Shekh for Pak Prem! When Congress was in power, Nehru’s China policy culminated in the humiliation of the 1962 war.”
“India does not need lectures from Congress, which designed India's foreign policy keeping Pakistan Prem at centre,” he added.