Over 3.7 lakh people evacuated and 423 rescue teams deployed as Cyclone Akvan crosses near Gopalpur and weakens inland, bringing heavy downpours to southern and coastal Odisha

Waves lash the deserted Gopalpur beach amid overcast skies and rain ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclonic 'Akvan', in Ganjam district, Odisha, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Cyclone 'Akvan', which is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on Friday afternoon, is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jharkhand over two to three days, an IMD official said. | Photo: PTI