Parts of Jharkhand received light rainfall as Cyclone Akvan's landfall process began near Odisha's Gopalpur.
Primary classes were suspended in East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts.
IMD issued orange alerts for five districts and yellow alerts for seven others.
Parts of Jharkhand experienced light rainfall on Friday morning under the influence of Cyclone Akvan as some district authorities suspended primary classes in schools, an official said.
The landfall process of the cyclone commenced near Gopalpur in Odisha around 8 am.
Rainfall is expected to intensify in the afternoon, as the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert (be prepared) for heavy downpour in five Jharkhand districts till 8.30 am on Saturday, the official said.
East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan district administrations have ordered schools to suspend primary classes on Friday in view of the cyclone.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall in Dhanbad, Bokaro, Seraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum districts till 8.30 am on Saturday.
A 'yellow' alert (be updated) for heavy rain has been issued for Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ranchi, Khunti, Ramgarh and Jamtara for the same period, a weather bulletin said.
"The rainfall is likely to intensify later in the day and some districts may experience very heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in some places along with gusty winds of up to 50 kmph speed," Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.
He said the situation is expected to improve from November 22 and clear skies are likely from November 23.