Police arrested a 20-year-old man following an encounter over the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.
The accused was the victim's neighbour, whom she reportedly addressed as her maternal uncle.
Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol and a motorcycle from his possession.
A 20-year-old man was arrested following an encounter in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a village in Noida, police said on Friday.
The accused, a neighbour of the girl whom she referred to as her maternal uncle (mama), has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Pravin Ranjan Singh said.
An illegal country-made pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.
"The 20-year-old accused was arrested in the sexual assault case of a 12-year-old girl in Central Noida on Thursday. He was acquainted with the victim, who referred to him as her maternal uncle (mama)," Singh said.
The accused was apprehended following an encounter with the police, he said.
A case was registered against the accused under the Arms Act, Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.