The IMD issued yellow alerts for heavy rain across 11 Jharkhand districts on Friday, November 20, as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' nears landfall along the Andhra-Odisha coast.
Light rain and thunderstorms start in southern and central Jharkhand from Thursday evening, before heavy rainfall hits districts including Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and East and West Singhbhum on Friday.
A separate yellow alert covers eight north-eastern and central districts on Saturday, November 21, with rainfall easing from Sunday and clear skies returning by November 23.
Cyclone 'Akvan', which is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on Friday afternoon, is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jharkhand over two to three days, an IMD official said.
The impact of the system could be felt in southern and central parts of the state from Thursday evening with sporadic spells of light rain, he said.
"A yellow alert (to be updated) of heavy rainfall has been issued for 11 Jharkhand districts on Friday. The same alert has also been issued for eight districts on Saturday," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.
The districts, likely to experience heavy rainfall for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, include Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum.
The eight districts - Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj - are also set to witness heavy rain on November 21 and 22, a weather bulletin said on Thursday.
Anand said the rain intensity will decline from Sunday, and a clear sky is expected over Jharkhand from November 23.
The weather department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds from Thursday evening.
Due to the impact of the system, maximum temperature may fall by up to 3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature might increase by up to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days, the bulletin added.