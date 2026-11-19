The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues yellow alerts for 11 districts in Jharkhand on Friday and eight districts on Saturday as Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Akvan' approaches the east coast, triggering widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across the state

Waves lash the deserted Gopalpur beach amid overcast skies and rain ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclonic 'Akvan', in Ganjam district, Odisha, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Cyclone 'Akvan', which is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Puri on Friday afternoon, is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jharkhand over two to three days, an IMD official said. | Photo: PTI