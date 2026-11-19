The IMD placed all 12 Meghalaya districts under a yellow rain alert for Friday, November 20, ahead of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.
East Khasi Hills, which includes Shillong, has been upgraded to an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Saturday, November 21.
Driven by a Bay of Bengal cyclonic system after an 85% rainfall deficit, the forecast prompted heightened safety and traffic measures by state officials and organisers.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Meghalaya on November 20 and 21, coinciding with the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, officials said on Thursday.
According to the weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office here, a yellow alert (be aware) has been sounded for all 12 districts of the state on November 20, warning of thunderstorms and lightning, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places.
The districts covered under the alert are East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.
For November 21, East Khasi Hills district has been placed under an orange alert (Be prepared), while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining 11 districts.
The forecast indicates the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in parts of the state.
The two-day festival, to be held at Madan Kurkalang in Ri-Bhoi district near here, will feature an international music lineup led by American rapper Nelly, singer Khalid, rapper Swae Lee, Swedish electronic music duo Galantis, American pop-rock band Boys Like Girls and British singer Elliot James Reay.