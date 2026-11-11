Shillong Literary Festival 2026: Celebrating Voices From the Hills And The Wider World

Apart from the host of sessions, a dedicated children's & youth corner will invite young minds into storytelling, puppetry, pottery, origami, zine-making, traditional music and open mic sessions, along with face painting, a doodle arena and creative writing through the day. Its own stage will host puppet shows, music jams, a live band and book launches, while live performances and local food entrepreneurs will add warmth to the lakeside. The famed cherry blossoms of Shillong will be in bloom at the time of the festival, adding a lovely splash of colour to the proceedings.