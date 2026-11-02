Sikkim Arts And Literature Festival 2026: Celebrating Storytelling Traditions, Culture and Nature

The second edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF) 2026 was held in Gangtok from 28 to 30 October, 2026.
It was a vibrant celebration of literature, the arts, nature and the rich cultural traditions of Sikkim and the wider Himalayan region.
The festival opened with a session titled ‘A Life in History’, featuring renowned historian and author William Dalrymple in conversation with Gangtok-based poet and writer Tashi Chophel.
Crisp mountain air and clear blue skies welcomed visitors to the second edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (SALF) 2026, held in Gangtok from 28 to 30 October, 2026. A vibrant celebration of literature, the arts and the rich cultural traditions of Sikkim and the wider Himalayan region, the three-day festival took place at the city’s iconic Ridge Park. It was presented by the Students’ Welfare Board, Education Department, Government of Sikkim, and produced by Teamwork Arts.
“The festival aims to provide a much-needed platform for local voices, writers, musicians and artistes, fostering cross-cultural dialogue within India and with the wider world,” said Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts. “We want to nurture a reading culture, inspire our young people to explore creative pursuits and create opportunities for Sikkim’s voices and stories to reach wider audiences,” added Aditya Golay, Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from Soreng-Chakung.
The opening evening saw young students from Eklavya Model Residential School, Gangyap, take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey with a medley of classic English, Hindi and Nepali songs. This was followed by Ekai Maato Anek Rang, a Broadway-style musical production presented by the state’s Department of Culture. The colourful show celebrated the traditions and cultural heritage of Sikkim’s Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepali communities, which have coexisted harmoniously for centuries.
The festival opened with a session titled ‘A Life in History’, featuring renowned historian and author William Dalrymple in conversation with Gangtok-based poet and writer Tashi Chophel. Exploring how historical narratives shape our understanding of the world, Dalrymple observed, “If you don't know history, you're like a traveller without a map.” This was followed by a conversation with pioneering folk-fusion band Indian Ocean, which looked back on its 37-year musical journey, with the members sharing anecdotes about the making of some of their best-known songs. The evening concluded with Delhi-based band Aagaaz paying tribute to ghazal legends Mehdi Hassan, Begum Akhtar and Noor Jehan.
The following morning, Gangtok woke up to unexpected showers brought on by Cyclone Arnab. Audiences turned up with umbrellas to enjoy a musical performance by Kartikeya and Makrand, who brought together the lilting sounds of the flute and percussion. “It was a very interactive performance, as we got to educate students about various instruments and how they sound,” said the musical duo. The rest of the day featured discussions on a range of subjects from biodiversity and climate change to folklore and contemporary literature.
In his session, author Satyajit Sarna spoke about his novel, Redtooth: A Himalayan Horror Story, set along the Goechala trekking route, in the shadow of the mighty Kangchenjunga. Another session, titled ‘These Hills Called Home’, explored the lives and identities shaped by the mountains. “I am always home where the mountains are, and can write best when I’m surrounded by the mountains,” said writer and columnist Prajwal Parajuly, reflecting on his embrace of his identity as a Nepali-speaking Indian. “Mountain writing is a lot about writing about the valleys, rivers and whatever else is below the mountains,” added Mussoorie-based author Stephen Alter.
In another discussion, authors Chetan Raj Shrestha, Dhruba Hazarika and Mamang Dai explored how nature, landscapes and lived experiences influence literary imagination. A session on translation saw poet and art critic Ranjit Hoskote reflect on the movement of people across borders and cultures, observing, “South Asia has always been a subcontinent of migrations.” Local writer Sandhya Subba spoke about the deep-rooted coexistence of humans and nature in Sikkimese culture. The evening featured a performance by Lepcha folk-fusion band Sofiyum, followed by a much-anticipated concert by Indian Ocean.
The third day of SALF 2026 opened on an energetic note with Rajasthani folk performances by Magda Khan and his group. The audience clapped along to popular numbers such as “Nimbooda” and “Mast Qalandar”. While some sessions explored Sikkim’s neighbouring countries, particularly Bhutan and Nepal, others turned the spotlight on more intimate creative expressions, including poetry and illustration. Global conversations around mental health and artificial intelligence (AI) were also among the important themes. Addressing the complexities of AI in a session titled ‘Enter Prompt: The Great Game of AI’, Saikat Majumdar underlined, “The bigger questions about AI are to do with politics, ethics and conscience.”
Students from the Department of English at Sikkim University staged a short play titled Baiguni Phul Ko Tamas. The festival drew to a close with musical performances by Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café, followed by teenage singer Nyizang Palmu Bhutia and Sound of Souls x Gauransh.
The festival also featured food stalls and shops selling books and locally made handicrafts, alongside a series of workshops held over the three days. At the venue, visitors could also explore The Stories We Carry, a curated visual journey featuring the work of 18 photographers from the Photography Club of Sikkim.
Despite the unpredictable weather, SALF 2026 retained its warm, intimate charm. Bringing together diverse voices, artistic expressions and storytelling traditions against the backdrop of the Himalayas, it was a delightful celebration of the region’s cultural richness and creative spirit.
(Neha Kirpal is a New Delhi-based freelance writer)