Sikkim Arts And Literature Festival 2026: Celebrating Storytelling Traditions, Culture and Nature

In his session, author Satyajit Sarna spoke about his novel, Redtooth: A Himalayan Horror Story, set along the Goechala trekking route, in the shadow of the mighty Kangchenjunga. Another session, titled ‘These Hills Called Home’, explored the lives and identities shaped by the mountains. “I am always home where the mountains are, and can write best when I’m surrounded by the mountains,” said writer and columnist Prajwal Parajuly, reflecting on his embrace of his identity as a Nepali-speaking Indian. “Mountain writing is a lot about writing about the valleys, rivers and whatever else is below the mountains,” added Mussoorie-based author Stephen Alter.