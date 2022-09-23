Band Indian Ocean have created some lovely compositions with their songs in films 'Masaan', 'Peepli Live' and 'Black Friday' and now they are back in business with their latest composition for the film ‘Chakki’. Starring Rahul Bhat and Priya Bapat, the film will have a theatrical release on October 7.

Chakki, the name that signifies an endless loop, is about struggles of a common man in a corrupt system. The film directed by Satish Munda, produced by Bharat Ninderwal under his banner Ninderwal Productions Private Limited, is being released by Shiladitya Bora’s boutique distribution outfit Platoon Distribution. Umesh Shukla who directed acclaimed and hit films Oh My God and 102 Not Out, is presenting the film.

“I am very happy that Indian Ocean came on board for our film. The songs are thematic for the film and has tunes that will get you hooked. The icing on the cake is them composing the music for lyrics written by veteran Piyush Mishra and one of the most talented Varun Grover," says Satish Munda.

He also says all the technicians have worked on few of the much admired films and their association with Chakki was only possible because of the script that they all liked a lot. "It’s a small film that mirrors our ecosystem and is relevant now, more than ever.”