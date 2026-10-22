Review of Jaishree Misra’s ‘A Home For Mrs M’

Reaching a quaint town called Milton Keynes—named after her favourite poet—she felt like she had arrived in some kind of “strange magical La La Land”. She humorously describes her first impressions of this “strange, wondrous, unreal and exceedingly beautiful country”—comparing it to the lyrics of The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’. Misra admits that it was all the Enid Blyton books she had read as a child which were responsible for her belief that England was “a jovial land of red polka-dotted toadstools, mischievous pixies and elves and boys whose blue hats had bells that rang when they nodded.” When she later began reading Austen and the Brontes, she realised that the English were exactly like Indians after all, “with their arranged marriages and desirably rich bachelors and obsessive lovers.”