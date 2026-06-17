Stonehenge Diary: A Literary Pilgrimage from Tess of the D’Urbervilles to the Ancient Stones

Our guide told us that every year during the summer and winter solstice, Stonehenge is overrun by druids in robes, pagans welcoming the sun, visitors dancing, chanting or simply watching the sunrise. Then he pointed at the stone that was lying a little outside the circle. This was called the “heel stone”, he told us. It aligns with the sunrise on the summer solstice when viewed from the centre of the stone circle. The image of the sun threading a golden needle through the heart of the monument, stitching earth and sky together for a fleeting moment, flashed before my inner eye. “As flies to wanton boys, are we to the gods,” I thought, feeling puny, much like Tess must have felt.