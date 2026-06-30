Kevin Spacey On Hollywood Comeback After MeToo Row: "Feel Much More Welcomed"

Kevin Spacey is expecting a solid revival of his career.
He told Bill Maher that Hollywood is starting to welcome him back.
Spacey's career was derailed by a slew of MeToo allegations.
Actor Kevin Spacey expects an imminent return to mainstream cinema. He asserts that multiple industry professionals are prepared to offer him work following his legal exonerations. The actor's remarks underscore a growing push for his reinstatement after years of professional exile. His comments reveal confidence that the industry is gradually shifting its stance on his employability. Kevin Spacey told podcast host Bill Maher this week that he feels “much more welcomed” by Hollywood, nine years after dozens accused him of sexual misconduct. He was a guest on the Club Random podcast. "I know, as you said, you didn't really pay attention to the details and I know most people don't, but I think when people actually start to hear the facts, understand what we've won in courts, I think people now look at this and think maybe nine years has been enough", he told Maher.
Legal Victories and Exoneration
A London jury acquitted Spacey of nine sexual offence charges brought by four men in July 2023. The verdict marked a major turning point in his prolonged legal battles across two continents. The alleged assaults occurred between 2000 and 2013. Before his success in the UK courts, he achieved a similar outcome in the United States. In October 2022, a New York jury dismissed a $40mn civil lawsuit filed against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp.
The original allegations first surfaced in 2017 during the height of the global #MeToo movement. The immediate fallout forced a complete halt to his career. He faced immediate firing from the Netflix political drama House of Cards and was entirely replaced in the feature film All the Money in the World by Christopher Plummer, who scooped an Oscar nomination for the same.
Hollywood Support and Backlash
Several prominent actors recently issued public calls for Spacey's return to acting. Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and Stephen Fry publicly criticised his continued blacklisting by the entertainment industry. Brian Cox told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024 that Spacey had been punished enough. "Maybe he got too out of hand, but I don’t think he should be punished endlessly for it," he said. "There should be a case of forgive and forget. Let’s move on. I think he should be given the opportunity to come back to work", he added. Despite strong public support from his peers, Spacey continues to encounter significant resistance. Major studios and mainstream distributors remain deeply hesitant to finance his projects or associate their brands with his return.