Kevin Spacey On Hollywood Comeback After MeToo Row: "Feel Much More Welcomed"

Actor Kevin Spacey expects an imminent return to mainstream cinema. He asserts that multiple industry professionals are prepared to offer him work following his legal exonerations. The actor's remarks underscore a growing push for his reinstatement after years of professional exile. His comments reveal confidence that the industry is gradually shifting its stance on his employability. Kevin Spacey told podcast host Bill Maher this week that he feels “much more welcomed” by Hollywood, nine years after dozens accused him of sexual misconduct. He was a guest on the Club Random podcast. "I know, as you said, you didn't really pay attention to the details and I know most people don't, but I think when people actually start to hear the facts, understand what we've won in courts, I think people now look at this and think maybe nine years has been enough", he told Maher.