Kevin Sinfield, Helen Mirren And Julia Donaldson Lead King's Birthday Honours

The list of recipients for the King's Honours has been unveiled.
Kevin Sinfield has been knighted.
Helen Mirren has been made a Companion of Honour for services to drama.
35 sporting figures have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list, including Kevin Sinfield being knighted.
The latest Lionesses to be appointed MBEs are Michelle Agyemang, Jess Carter, Hannah Hampton, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo, after five of their team-mates were recognised in the New Year list. Members are recognised for major contributions to arts, science, medicine, or government over a long period of time. Former Scotland international Lou Macari has also been made an MBE, for services to football and homeless people in Stoke-on-Trent, along with Gary Street, who coached the England women's rugby union team to World Cup glory in 2014. At 20, Michelle Agyemang is the youngest person on this year’s list. The oldest recipient was Pauline Hough, 101, who received a BEM for services to theatre and to the community in Nantwich.
Meanwhile, ex-Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has become an OBE for services to football and charity. Sinfield, 45, led Leeds to seven Super League titles between 2004 and 2015, and has since raised more than £11m to aid research and support families affected by Motor Neurone Disease. The current England rugby union defence coach was inspired by his close friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 aged 41 after a five-year battle with MND. They memorably finished the Leeds Marathon together in 2023.
"My playing career was everything I could ever have dreamed of as a young man but the last seven years have given me so much inspiration," said Sinfield. Sinfield said he was "particularly proud" to be one of just two league players ever knighted, after Sir Billy Boston received the distinction last year. Burrow's widow Lindsey said: "On behalf of the whole Burrow family, I would like to congratulate Kevin on his knighthood. We are all delighted for him and I cannot think of a more deserving recipient.
Actress Dame Helen Mirren was also among the King's birthday honours, being made a Companion of Honour - one of only 65 - for services to drama. She won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film, The Queen. Children's authors Malorie Blackman and Julia Donaldson are also made dames. Donaldson was the UK’s bestselling author last year, surpassing JK Rowling.
The prime minister, Keir Starmer, said: “Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This honours list is a chance to recognise them. Their dedication shows how lasting change is built: through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.”