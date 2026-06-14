Kevin Sinfield, Helen Mirren And Julia Donaldson Lead King's Birthday Honours

"My playing career was everything I could ever have dreamed of as a young man but the last seven years have given me so much inspiration," said Sinfield. Sinfield said he was "particularly proud" to be one of just two league players ever knighted, after Sir Billy Boston received the distinction last year. Burrow's widow Lindsey said: "On behalf of the whole Burrow family, I would like to congratulate Kevin on his knighthood. We are all delighted for him and I cannot think of a more deserving recipient.